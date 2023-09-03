Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, western Meagher, northeastern Jefferson, northeastern Gallatin and south central Cascade Counties through 345 PM MDT... At 304 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of East Helena to near Three Forks. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Helena, Townsend, East Helena, Three Forks, Montana City, Toston, Fort Logan On The Smith River, York, Ringling, Fort Logan, Missouri Headwaters State Park, Winston, Radersburg, Maudlow, Silos, Trident, Black Sandy State Park, Goose Bay, and Spring Meadow Lake State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, especially those camping, consider seeking sturdy shelter, including inside a building, until these storms pass. Heavy rainfall of up to a half inch in a half hour is also possible with these storms. This may lead to minor localized flooding and debris flow down steep slopes. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Canyon Ferry Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH