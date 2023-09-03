Missing Browning girl 9/3/23

UPDATE 9/3/23 1:57 PM

Jocelyn Reevis has been located, according to the updated post by BLES.

 

 

Browning, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is trying to locate a person who was last seen Friday, September 1.

Jocelyn Reevis is 13-years-old and described as five-foot-two and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a Facebook post by Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES).

She is thought to be a runaway. 

Anyone with information on her location should call BLES at (406)338-4000.

