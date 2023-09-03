UPDATE 9/3/23 1:57 PM
Jocelyn Reevis has been located, according to the updated post by BLES.
Browning, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is trying to locate a person who was last seen Friday, September 1.
Jocelyn Reevis is 13-years-old and described as five-foot-two and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a Facebook post by Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES).
She is thought to be a runaway.
Anyone with information on her location should call BLES at (406)338-4000.
