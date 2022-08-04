GREAT FALLS, Mont. - School is right around the corner for students and as they gear up to head back to the classroom, the Great Falls community is rallying together to help those in need.
The United Way of Cascade County held their 13th annual 'Stuff the Bus' event to collect school supplies.
According to Kim Skornogoski, marketing director for the United Way and event planner of Stuff the Bus, 2 in 5 local students live in poverty and last year, the Great Falls Public School System saw over 500 homeless students.
This type of event is helping those who are in need of school supplies to start the year off right.
"Obviously this year costs of everything has gone up. Of course that includes school supplies. That also means that for low income families, their budget is already stretched. So, the help that the community can do to provide these school supplies for kids can help fill that gap," said Skornogoski.
And they aren't just collecting your typical school supplies.
"Of course in addition to the pencils and paper we're also collecting tooth brushes and tooth paste and shampoo. Because if a kid is worried about not being able to take a shower or not being able to afford soap, they're not going to be focusing on school," said Skornogoski.
Right now topping the list is backpacks, compensation notebooks, ear buds, and dry erase markers.
The United Way of Cascade County will be at Target and both Walmart's until 5:30 P.M. and if you're not able to donate in person, you can donate either online at www.uwccmt.org or by mail at PO Box 1343, Great Falls, MT 59403.
