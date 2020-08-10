14 Montana colleges and universities are splitting $4,272,094.
This funding is from the Department of Education TRIO Student Support Services (SSS).
This is to support low income and first generation students. As well as individuals with disabilities in post secondary education.
“It gives us the opportunity to provide specialized support for first generation, income challenged students.” Said Sandy Bauman, Acting Dean/CEO for Helena College Montana State University.
The SSS Program helps students with basic college requirements and motivates students to complete their education.
Bauman says it's designed to serve students in a specific population.
Maura Catch, vice chanellor of enroll management at Montana State University Northern echos those comments.
“It provides them academic success in terms of being well rounded in the classroom and having the resources to make sure they make it through." Said Gatch.
She also says the grant has allowed their campus to help students for the last 35 years.
“Students who are first generation or low income don’t necessarily have some of the role models at home. So, we provide them with those role models here in SSS to really assist them through the process for their four years to get their degree.” Said Gatch.
The funding will be allocated to 14 Montana colleges and universities, including:
- University of Providence: $209,091
- Fort Peck Community College: $322,065
- University of Montana Western: $294,725
- Montana Tech: $261,887
- Rocky Mountain College: $346,366
- Flathead Valley Community College: $384,759
- Montana State University Billings: $261,888
- Chief Dull Knife College: $168,312
- University of Montana: $485,336
- Montana State University Billings: $362,740
- Montana State University-Northern: $261,888
- Montana State University: $261,888
- Helena College University of Montana: $261,888
- Salish Kootenai College: $347,504
Current SSS funding is slated to run out on August 31st.
For the last 2 years, Senator Jon Tester led the funding request for TRIO, which runs the SSS Program.