MALTA, Mont. - Law enforcement is on the lookout for a 14-year-old boy from Malta who went missing Monday, March 15.
Deondre Bigman, 14, is described as Native American, stands 5-foot, 6-inches tall, weighs 130-pounds and has black bushy hair.
A Facebook post from the Phillips County Sheriff's Office said Deondre left his home on Short Oil Road in Malta Monday sometime between 11 to 11:30 p.m.
PCSO wrote it is uncertain what Deondre was wearing when he was last seen or where he is traveling.
Anyone who locates him is asked to call their local law enforcement or PCSO at (406) 654-2350.
