BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is searching for 14-year-old Jazmon Crossguns.
Jazmon is described as weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a white sweater and blue jeans.
