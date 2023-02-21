GREAT FALLS, MT - A 15-year-old boy is out of surgery and recovering after Great Falls Police say he was shot by a 14-year-old on his way to school Tuesday morning.
The call to came in at 7:53 am stating a male was shot on the 1600 block of Valeria Way just a few blocks away from Great Falls High School.
Police were told there were two suspects who ran from that same area but were headed in the direction of GFHS.
Out of abundance of caution the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Great Falls High was immediately notified and both Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary were placed into shelter-in-place.
At 8:14am the first suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was found at a nearby residence.
At 8:37am the second suspect, a 15-year-old boy was also found at a different resident.
After talking with these two teens, GFPD determined they were not responsible for the shooting and learned they were looking for a third suspect.
That third suspect, the 14-year-old, was found at the same place as the 16-year-old and was arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon.
The gun GFPD believes was used in the shooting has been recovered, however, it is not known how the teen got the gun or who it it registered to.
The 14-year-old is a student enrolled at East Middle School, however they are a Homebound student; meaning they are not permitted on school grounds and get their education through online services.
In a press release sent to NonStop Local GFPD states, "The incident was not random and results from on-going disagreements. This by no means excuses this behavior, even on-going disagreements should never result in violence."
By 9:30am the Shelter In Place was lifted for both schools and classes are in session as normal on Wednesday.
The 14-year-old suspect will have his first appearance on Wednesday.
It is unclear if the two other teens are being charged with any crime in this case.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
