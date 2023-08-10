GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As students gear up to head back to the classroom, the Great Falls community is coming together to help those in need.
The United Way of Cascade County held their 14th annual Stuff the Bus event to collect school supplies for kids in need as the Great Falls Public School System saw over 500 homeless students in the 2022/2023 school year.
"You know, it's over said that the young people are our future. But in a lot of cases, they don't have the resources or the families don't have the resources for the school supplies," said Brad Livingston, a volunteer at Stuff the Bus.
Especially with the price of school supplies rising; this event tries to fill that gap for families who can't afford them.
But they're not just accepting school supply donations, they're also accepting basic necessities like tooth brushes and shampoo.
"Because we know that if kids are worried about those basics, they're not going to be focused on school," said Kim Skornogoski, Stuff the Bus organizer.
Skornogoski organizes the event every year, and says her favorite thing, besides being able to give back to families in need, is that the Great Falls community always has their back.
"What I love about this event is that people give what they can, and together we can make a difference for our community. So it's like literally, I've had like an old man drove by in a beat up pickup, rolled down his window and reached out his hand and said, I can't give much, but this is what I can give. And handed me a couple of dollars and some change. So we literally have from that to, businesses and organizations that will give more than $1,000. And all together know we can make a difference for kids," said Skornogoski.
Overall, comments echoed by everyone today is they want to make sure every kid is excited and ready to start school and succeed come August 30.
The event ends at 5:30pm on August 10, and if you didn't get a chance to donate, you can donate in person or online.
To donate financially, you can click here or send money to PO Box 1343 Great Falls, MT 59403.
To drop items off in person, you can go to 1900 32nd Ave NE, Black Eagle, MT 59414.
If you want to reach their office for any other questions, call 406-727-3400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.