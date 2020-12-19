GREAT FALLS- It's time to hit the slopes. December 18, 2020 was the opening day at Showdown Ski Area after they delayed opening for a week due to a lack of snow.
Now there is plenty of snow and on December 19, 2020 you can get a $15 lift ticket for brining in 15 cans of food.
Every year Showdown holds their annual canned food drive.
It brings in thousands of pounds of food for the Great Falls Community Food Bank. And due to COVID-19, this year is more important than ever.
"This year more than usual they really need the support. And we just really appreciate even our season pass holders bringing up some cans of food if you have some to donate. And it just brings up a different crowd of people and it's just a really good day," said Rickey Nash, acting marketing director at Showdown.
All you have to do is bring in 15 cans of food and drop it off at the truck in the parking lot.
Those 15 cans of food will get you a voucher than you can exchange for at $15 lift ticket.
It is also 'Ski with Santa' day and you can meet him at Showdown at 11:30am and watch him shred the slopes.