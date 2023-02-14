Search underway for 15-year-old reportedly abducted by grandparents

FORT BELKNAP, Mont. - A search is ongoing for a missing 15-year-old boy, Tayler Whiteman.

From left to right: Channis, Taylor and Norma Whiteman

 Photos courtesy of the Montana Department of Justice

UPDATE: FEB. 14 AT 1:20 P.M.

Fifteen-year-old Tayler Whiteman was located safely, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Tayler has been canceled.

FORT BELKNAP, Mont. - A search is ongoing for a missing 15-year-old boy, Tayler Whiteman.

Taylor was reportedly abducted by his grandparents Norma and Channis Whiteman at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice.

They are driving a silver 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 4 door pickup with Montana license plate HRSES, potentially going to Billings.

According to the MEPA, Tayler is not to have contact with his grandparents.

Taylor is described as 5-foot-9, 155 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a blue wind breaker and gray sweatpants when he was last seen.

Norma, 65, is described as 5-foot-5, 230 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair.

Channis, 69, is described as 5-foot-7, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to  call Fort Belknap Tribal Police at 406 353-2933.

Tags

News For You