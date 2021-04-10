GREAT FALLS - A bit of spring cleaning can create more space in your home. However, instead of throwing things out, a local museum encouraged people to give them away for a good cause.
From clothes to bags and small trinkets, over a hundred families donated dozens of goods for sale to the Children’s Museum of Montana this past week.
It’s part of CMM’s first ever Rummage Sale, turning their space into a thrift store of sorts for gently used items. They took in most things, but didn’t accept mattresses or certain safety items as a measure against possible hygiene concerns.
With colored stickers acting as price guides for most items on display, all the money goes towards CMM’s general fund, which supports their educational programs and activities down the road.
“Not only are there people interested specifically in thrifting, recycling, you know reducing their carbon footprint,” said CMM Administrative Assistant Joslyn Knightstep. “But we have people who just like good deals, we have people who are interested in specific hobbies… So I think we were really able to cast a greater net this time.”
Knightstep says the event’s success was thanks to generosity from the Great Falls community.
As a result, she tells Montana Right Now she and her team aim on making the sale a yearly fundraiser.