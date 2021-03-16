UPDATE: MARCH 16 AT 9:23 AM
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department shared additional information on the fatal rollover crash that happened in Airport Road Sunday in Great Falls.
GFPD said in a release there were three people in the vehicle when it rolled over -- one die and two had non life-threatening injuries.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Nathan Patrick Dunn, 16. According to GFPD, Dunn died at the scene.
There will be an autopsy for Dunn at the State Crime Lab located in Missoula. GFPD said the autopsy report may take several weeks before it's released.
The crash investigation is ongoing and the cause is unknown. Alcohol and speed are considered factors.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The following has been shared by the Cascade County Sheriff's Office regarding a fatal crash early Sunday morning:
"The deceased from Sunday morning's vehicular cash on Airport Road has been identified as Nathan Patrick Dunn, a 16 year-old male from Great Falls Montana.
The next of Kin have been notified.
This matter is being investigated by the Great Falls Police Department and is ongoing. "
Right now cause and manner of death have not been determined.
According to Great Falls Public Schools, Dunn "was previously enrolled in Great Falls Public Schools but has no connection with any staff."