GREAT FALLS, Mont. - 19-year-old, Brian Chaon is facing charges after police say he was driving drunk with a child in the vehicle.

Court documents say Chaon was pulled over after highway patrol received reports of his truck speeding up and slamming on the brakes and driving on/over the center line.

The MHP trooper said they could immediately smell alcohol as they walked up to Chaon's truck.

There were two men, two women, and a 5-year-old child in the truck.

Chaon said he didn't drink but admitted to smoking marijuana an hour before he started driving.

He is being charged with criminal child endangerment, DUI, and possession of or unlawful attempt to purchase intoxicating substance.