GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Air National Guard has opportunities for people from all walks of life and new recruits raise their hand and take the oath of enlistment every day.
Andrew Dinh is a first generation American citizen and he's a senior at CMR High School.
He's going to school to pursue a degree in music education.
"I'm really passionate about music... It's fulfilling to be able to perform something or like help people learn," said Dinh.
His enlistment took place somewhere pretty special to him, the choir room.
"I love the fact that you can do something like music and do what Andrew's doing on the civilian side, as well as serve their country in their state and do something completely different, diversifying themselves, their portfolio, making them a very multifaceted individuals, so perfect," said TSgt Scott Hampton, production recruiter for the Air National Guard.
Dinh will be working in aircraft hydraulics on C130's, making sure the planes are ready to go whenever they're called to action.
"I'm most looking forward to learning new skills because before the guard I had like zero experience with maintenance or like with jobs and stuff like that. I think it's just a really cool chance for me to broaden my skillset," said Dinh.
Dinh will be attending the University of Montana in the fall and serving one weekend a month and 2 weeks of the year at the 120th Airlift Wing.
