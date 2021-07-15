Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND POTENTIAL DRY THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 117... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for increasing thunderstorm activity, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * LIGHTNING...Some storms could produce frequent lightning strikes. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered wet and dry. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorm outflow wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&