GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are investigating a homicide and kidnapping where the suspect allegedly fled Cascade County with a hostage.
According to a Facebook post from the Great Falls Police Department, officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance in the 3000 block of Sixth Steet NE Thursday at 12:30 a.m.
GFPD said when officers arrived, they found one person dead, and found out the suspect took another hostage and left Cascade County.
At 6:20 a.m., law enforcement went on a prolonged pursuit that ended outside of Cascade County this morning.
GFPD said the hostage is safe and is with law enforcement officers.
The suspect has died and law enforcement are investigating a secondary death, according to GFPD.
There is a temporary closure on Sixth Street NE from Sacajawea Drive to Thirty-second Avenue NE, and Skyline Drive NE at the intersection of Skyline Drive NE and Sixth Street NE.
Police are unable to release additional information at this time.