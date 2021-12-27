GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two dogs are warming up tonight after Great Falls Fire Rescue found them in serious trouble in the Missouri River this afternoon.
Crews got the call around 12:30 P.M. after the dogs were seen chasing some geese onto the river.
GFFR says when they arrived, one dog was hanging onto the ice shelf whining and the other was swimming in the freezing waters and trying to jump back onto the ice.
"When there's a problem, we get called and go solve problems. These dogs were definitely in trouble. Some people would ask, well why would you risk your guys' time and effort on dogs? But lets be real, pets are pretty popular items around, and people care a lot about them. And sometimes they, you know, and this was a relatively safe operation," said Bjay Perry, battalion chief for GFFR.
Perry says the dogs could barely walk when they got them out of the water so they put them in an ambulance to warm up before they were taken to the local animal shelter.