Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA...NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL MONTANA, CASCADE. IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA, EASTERN GLACIER, EASTERN PONDERA, EASTERN TETON, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT AND TOOLE. IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * PERIODS OF MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE ACROSS WESTERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MONTANA WITH FOCUS FOR HEAVIER RAIN SHIFTING NORTH ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT LATER TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY. THE HIGHEST RAINFALL TOTALS ARE LIKELY ALONG AND ADJACENT TO THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT WHERE AND ADDITIONAL 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE PREDICTED. * SMALL STREAM RISES FROM PRECIPITATION THAT HAS ALREADY FALLEN ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE ALONG AND EAST OF THE SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT WITH ADDITIONAL WATER POTENTIALLY MOVING OVER SOME RURAL AND MOUNTAIN ROADS. LATEST FORECASTS INDICATE THE DEARBORN RIVER WILL BEGIN RISING SHARPLY THROUGH TONIGHT, POTENTIALLY REACHING FLOOD STAGE NEAR CRAIG THIS EVENING BEFORE CRESTING NEAR MODERATE FLOOD STAGE EARLY TUESDAY. THE SUN RIVER IS PREDICTED TO POTENTIALLY REACH FLOOD STAGE BY TUESDAY NEAR SIMMS WITH LATER RISES PREDICTED ON THE MARIAS RIVER NEAR SHELBY AND SAINT MARY RIVER NEAR THE INTERNATIONAL BOUNDARY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&