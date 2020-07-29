2 kids escape house fire near central and 24th St. North in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - 2 kids escaped a house fire that started Wednesday afternoon.
Great Falls Fire Rescue says a call came in around 12:14 p.m. that a home was on fire near Central Avenue and 24th Street North.
Two siblings were left at the house and it wasn’t until one of them smelt smoke that they realize their house was going up in flames.
Responders say the north end of the house was completely engulfed before they managed to put it out.
When the smell of smoke filled their home, both siblings ran out the door to their neighbor's house.
When their mom, Patricia Bice, arrived at the house she says she couldn’t believe what she saw.
Bice says, “The garage and the whole side of the house was engulfed in flames and my dog was missing and I don’t remember much after that until we found my dog.”
Bice says she’s just grateful no one was hurt.
“I am very grateful for our neighbors. My neighbor is the one who went over to start putting it out. She called 9-1-1 and then she called me and then I was here within two minutes of her calling me, if not less.”
The fire rescue is still continuing to investigate the exact cause, and both kids remain without injury.