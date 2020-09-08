2 more students test positive for Coronavirus in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS- Superintendent Tom Moore just confirmed that 2 more positive cases of COVID19 have arrived in our schools.
One student at East Middle School and one student at Paris Gibson Education Center.
The two students are currently quarantined. Meanwhile classes are still in session at both schools. Moore tells us both schools are thoroughly being cleaned. Contact tracing is happening for both places.
This comes just 3 days after 2 positive tests came out of Great Falls High School. As of today 50 people have been quarantined who were in close contact with cases at GFHS.