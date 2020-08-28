GREAT FALLS - Two motorcycle drivers were brought to the hospital after a crash involving a vehicle at 44th Street and Second Avenue N. in Great Falls Thursday night.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says in a release they responded to the crash around 9:40 p.m. GFPD says a passenger vehicle was heading southbound on 44th Street and pulled out onto Second Avenue N. not aware of the two motorcycles heading westbound. The vehicle hit one of the motorcycles leading it to collide into the other motorcycle.
GFPD says both motorcycle drivers were brought to the emergency room, one is in critical condition and the other is suffering minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash. GFPD and Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the incident. No charges have been filed at this time.
