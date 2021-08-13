The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office says Kyree has been found and is safe.
CULBERTSON, Mont. - A search is underway for a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Roosevelt County Fair in Culbertson Friday morning.
According to a Facebook post the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office, Kyree Vann was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. She was last seen near the bouncy house slide.
Kyree is described as having long, brown hair and is wearing a peach-colored shirt and blue jean shorts. RCSO said her nose and knees have a scratch from falling recently.
Anyone with information on where Kyree is, is asked to call 911 or Roosevelt County dispatch (406-653-6240) immediately.