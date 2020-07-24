GREAT FALLS- There are 20 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Cascade County Friday, July 24.
According to the Cascade City-County Health Department, the cases are attributed to community spread or have been found through contact tracing.
The new cases include:
12 males in their 20s
3 males in their 30s
2 females in their 30s
1 female in her 40s
1 female in her 50s
The individuals have been isolated and contact tracing investigations are underway.
The CCHD is urging people to take control of their own physical health and mental well-being and gave some things people can do to protect themselves and those they love:
Wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces and at outdoor gatherings where social distancing is difficult, as mandated by the Governor’s Directive
Frequently, thoroughly wash your hands and avoid touching your face
Use good judgment and analyze the risk of your activities before going out (whether that’s grocery shopping at peak times, going on vacation, or going to a friend’s or family’s gathering)
Get some physical activity and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air, but watch out for trailheads or parks that are already crowded
Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces regularly
Avoid close contact with people outside of your household (close contact is being within six feet of someone for 15 minutes or more)
Stay in contact with your friends and family, even if you aren’t seeing them in person as much as you’d like