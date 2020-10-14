Montana's private prison, owned by CoreCivic, in the northwest corner of the state has had one third of their inmates test positive for the Coronavirus.
The Montana Department of Corrections and CoreCivic report that 201 inamtes and 34 employees at the facility have tested positive.
We reached out to CoreCivic and Ryan Gustin, the public affairs manager for CoreCivic sent us this statement regarding the health of those in the facility.
"The health and safety of the individuals entrusted to our care and our staff is the top priority for CoreCivic. This commitment is shared by our government partners, Montana Department of Corrections (MTDOC) and U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), as well as the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Toole County Health Department, and we have worked closely together with them to respond to this unprecedented situation appropriately, thoroughly and with care for the well-being of those entrusted to us and our communities."
CoreCivic said they have conducted facility-wide saturation testing of staff, inmates, and detainees on October 8, 2020.
“The results of this round of testing will help inform additional decisions and the efforts currently underway to cohort and quarantine those individuals who are positive or might have been exposed to the virus.”
They are waiting to release those results until all tests have come back from the lab.
The DOC is under contract with the prison and on their website, they have issued a plan for any inmates that have tested positive to be isolated, ideally in a single unit cell.
If too many inmates test positive to allow for that, the DOC plan says they will be isolated in groups.
Health staff will determine which individuals can be together based on risk.
With these results, it means Crossroads Correctional Facility has the highest number of cases among those in custody in the state.