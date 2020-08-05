2020 Census deadline moved to September 30th

GREAT FALLS- This week, the 2020 Census has changed its deadline once again, forcing citizens to take action quicker than they were expecting.
The 2020 Census deadline was originally set for October 31st but now the Bureau is asking for those numbers to be submitted by September 30th.
“I don’t see how the count can complete under the new rules, I really don’t, and I think the only way to stop it is for Congress to step in and say no go back down to October 31st,” says City Commissioner Owen Robinson.
According to Robinson, the Census Bureau made this change to allow more time to report data.
While many states have had to battle with COVID through this process, Montana is also taking on another struggle of their own.
“Being a rural state, we don’t get all the mailings that other states do because they only mail to households. Most people have P.O. box, and so they won’t mail to a P.O. box. So people come in to get their mail but they’re not going to get their census.”
Senator John Tester was not happy about this decision as well.
“This is going to end up hurting Montana in a big, big way. All across Montana. Small towns, big towns, Indian country, rural areas, the more urban areas. Everybody is going to get hurt by this” Tester said.
“We’re fighting it through a potential COVID bill, and we’re fighting it by trying to put pressure on the administration. To say, if we’re going to have a census and put the money out for the census, this isn’t for show, this is to know where people live in this country.”
If you have not received a Census form, you're asked to fill it out online.