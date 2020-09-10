GREAT FALLS-For the first time ever, the annual Ice Breaker Road Race has been canceled due to COVID-19, and now they’re starting to feel the effects.
The race was initially scheduled in April then later postponed to October, but after coming to grips that this event was not likely to happen, Steve Herring, Parks and Recreation Director says it was best to just start planning for next year.
This race attracts more than 3,000 runners each year but Herring says there was no way they could host the event and still keep all participants six feet away.
“The biggest issue was the start line and the packet pickup. Trying to social distance folks there was going to be virtually impossible”, says Herring.
Unfortunately, the Ice Breaker has already spent money on t-shirts, media, and marketing, but Herring says they are working to fix this financial situation.
“We’re going to try and roll to next spring and we’ll see how it shapes out then. It shouldn’t be a huge loss for us but there will be a little bit.”
If for some reason these funds do not roll over for next year, Herring says it won’t be anything they can’t handle.
“We would feel it for that event but throughout our budget, we would be able to absorb it if we needed to.”
At this time runners who have registered this year are being contacted for possible refunds or rollovers to next year’s race.
The Ice Breaker has already been scheduled for April of next year and that planning process will begin by November.