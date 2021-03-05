GREAT FALLS - It's that time of year again... getting your 2021 fishing and hunting licenses.
So, before you pack up your poles, binoculars, rifles, and anything else you need, you have to head down to your local Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Office or apply online.
"What is best is different for each person and what they prefer. Really, we do have a new website this year and that is kind of designed to make that process easier for folks," said Region 3 information and education program manager, Morgan Jacobsen.
FWP says it takes about 15 minutes fill out your application online.
"If you are buying big game hunting licenses, like a general deer or general elk license from home during that application process you'll be sent a link that will work one time, you click on the link and that will allow you one opportunity to print that license at home," said Jacobsen.
But don't worry if you can't get it printed. FWP says they will mail you those licenses if needed.
While there isn't any new changes from the 202 season in terms of rules or regulations, there is one new tool for your hunt this fall.
"A mapping program through our website that shows people different district boundaries, what harvest statistics are, really a great tool to use to plan your hunt and where you want to apply for," said Jacobsen.
This is also the time to apply for specialty permits.
"Our deadlines for special permits are April 1 for deer and elk permits. It's May 1 for moose, bison, sheep, and goat. And it's June 1 for pronghorn and B licenses for elk and deer," said Jacobsen.
If you are active military and you're not a Montana resident you do have to have a copy of your orders. So, your best bet is to head down to your local FWP office.
Licenses helps FWP conserve wildlife for generations to come and it ensures wildlife really thrives on Montana's landscape.
"It's just a really important time of year, really exciting time of year when people start planning for the coming year and the coming hunting season," said Jacobsen.