GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Oct. 29 and 30 farmers and ranchers from across Montana are gathering in the Electric City to talk about different needs and concerns in agriculture.
While it might seem like just another convention for just another organization, it's a place where members can come together and bond over the struggles only a farmer can understand.
This is the first time they've been able to meet in person since 2019 as COVID-19 made them take the convention virtual in 2020.
This year they are talking about local processing, public markets, food safety, how to handle food safely and so much more.
Farmers are only a small part of the population, but everyone eats.
Walter Schweitzer, president of Montana Farmers Union (MFU) tells Montana Right Now up until last year not a lot of people were paying attention to where their food came from.
"It's up to us to organize, to work together, to advocate on behalf of family farms. And that's what we're doing here today, that's what we'll be doing tomorrow. We're going to be talking about and strategizing on how we can move forward," said Schweitzer.
He is helping Montana get back to processing more locally, and one way MFU is working to do that is with a brand new mobile harvesting unit.
The new unit is a way to help connect the producers to consumers in the Hi-Line area.
"If we're going to have more local processing, we're going to need more processing plants here locally," said Schweitzer.
This unit puts producers in control of their own destiny by cutting out the middle man so they can keep the total value of the livestock they produce.
"There's never been more money in the meat business. It's just that never so little of it has gone back to the people who actually do the producing - the farmer and the rancher," said Mike Callicrate, owner of Ranch Foods Direct.
"They can now use this facility to process their livestock," said Schweitzer.
Both Schweitzer and Callicrate say this mobile harvest unit is a start to fighting back against big meatpacking plants.
"One hundred years ago we passed laws that said big meatpacking can not exploit producers and consumers. And yet we have not enforced those laws. Hopefully, that can happen soon. But in the meantime let’s just make our own way to the consumer, let’s connect that rancher to the consumer more directly. And this is the key to getting that done," said Callicrate.
MFU is also teaming up with Montana State University-Northern to help students get the proper training they need in the agricultural industry.
"We're going to create a meat processors curriculum that's going to train the butchers we're doing to need if we open more butcher shops, it's going to train the inspectors that we're doing to need if we expand our processing in the state of Montana, it's also going to train entrepreneurs that might open up a butcher shop in your community," said Schweitzer.
This unit has the ability to process about 4,000 animals a year and will help create jobs in the community.
"It's going to be in Havre right now, but our goal is to have one of these processing units in every community in Montana," said Schweitzer.
Initial operations will focus on beef, but the unit also has the ability to process hogs, sheep, and bison.