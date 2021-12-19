2021 Recap: Montana farmers and ranchers make it through another tough year

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- For many people across the country the pandemic has created an up-and-down year, especially for farmers in Montana, but through it, all these hard-working men & women have found a way to come out on the better side despite all the changes.
Starting off the year it may not have been the best conditions for farmers but, that didn't stop them from getting prepared for another profitable season.
Garage renovation and fence work took up a lot of time for farmers like the Schweitzer family but it was only a matter of time before people learned that hands-on work could only go so far.
In the 2021 legislative session officials fought for the Right to Repair bill, trying to give farmers & ranchers the ability to fix their technology in times of emergency but unfortunately, that failed.
Regardless of what happened at the state capitol, Montana’s farmers and ranchers still had to keep going, and at the McCafferty ranch in Belt that meant making sure their all-grass-fed cattle got the nutrients they need.
"We take grain, we water it, it sprouts and basically we're feeding a barely sprouts to our cattle as a hydroponic plant," said Joel McCafferty.
For farmers to bring you the best produce the connection with local butchers had to be the top priority.
"We’ve been very intentional about being local. It’s an investment in the community. We know that if you want to have good restaurants, good businesses, good ranchers, you have to support those people locally," said Drew Hicks, owner of Central Avenue Meats.
"You know we raise some of the best beef in the world in Montana. There’s no reason every Montanan shouldn’t have a chance to have it,” said Kesler Martin, owner of Coulee Cuts.
While many butchers help bring great food to restaurants, many farmers are also helping bring the best drinks but of course, this process isn't easy either.
"It’s been awesome, you know you learn their process, you learn their struggles as well. Because we can take it for granted, we call and it comes on a truck. So it's nice to see the work that's put into that. The hard work that gets put into that, and not only that but the love that gets put into that," said Zach Peterson, production manager at Jeremiah Johnson.
In July and August, we talked more with our future farmers in the 4-H industry as they showed off their prize livestock in fairs across the state. Based on these young farmers and ranchers the future of ag is looking good. But decades farmers and ranchers of all ages struggled and they still struggle today.
Things like weather, the price of crops, will farmers & ranchers have enough feed for their livestock, and more can make or break their year, and sadly the rate of suicide on the farm only continues to climb.
"I’m sick and tired of losing my neighbors... we don't have many farmers or ranchers in this country. We're getting to be a smaller and smaller population," said Walter Schweitzer, president of Montana Farmers Union.
There’s hope on the horizon as new programs are helping to destigmatize mental health specifically when it comes to farming and ranching.
As the season change, it’s time to look at a new up-and-coming crop that is bringing more and more farmers to Montana… hemp.
After Fort Benton watched the IND Hemp company break ground on the first full-scale industrial processing facility in North America many people began to dive into the hemp industry.
"It was really easy getting in and it was sold, like this is easy, this is great, this is profitable."
Questions on how it will go are still in the air.
"So the CBD side of the hemp industry, you know... kind of the bottom fell out it and it is really declined. however, the grain and fiber side of it has been pretty consistent over those years. like this year we've got about four thousand acres of grain and eleven hundred acres of fiber hemp," said Andy Gray, Hemp Program Coordinator.
No matter how many obstacles come about one thing rings true, Montana ranchers and farmers will all stick to what they know including providing quality homegrown produce, meat, and goods to everyone, all while continuing to fight for Montana’s Family Farms