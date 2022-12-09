GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner has been canceled this year, it would have been it's 30th year.
The decision to cancel the dinner didn't come easy, but after a number of scheduling conflicts, the dinner was passed on to Inge Buccholz.
But with just 3 weeks until Christmas and the location booked for something else, it was too short of notice to be able to pull off the dinner.
"I know I'm Wonder Woman, but I'm not quite that Wonder Woman to get that organized in three weeks," said Buccholz.
Danny Berg was a full-time guardsmen, and 30 years ago he had the idea to help feed the homeless and those in need on Christmas.
Buccholz was with him from the start.
"We started at the high-c center with 75 people at the first dinner," said Buccholz.
Since the first dinner with only 75 people, it has switched locations and grown to feed nearly 600 people in the Great Falls area.
While Buccholz is sad that the dinner has to be canceled, she said it will be back next year.
"Danny knew he was dying, and so him and I stood at the counter of the Senior Citizen Center one the Christmas morning, and he said, Inge, you promise me to keep the dinners going after I'm gone. And I said, Danny, as long as I live, I will promise we will keep this dinner going...As far as the Danny Berg Dinner, we just want people to understand and forgive us that we can't do it this year. But we will definitely do it next year and do it bigger and better... Danny, we're going to keep on going with your wish but it has to wait until next year, so please forgive us for that. Merry Christmas," said Buccholz.
If you would like to volunteer to help with the Danny Berg Memorial Dinner next year, you can talk to Inge at Inge's Fashions in Downtown Great Falls.
As for dinner on Christmas for those in need, there aren't many options available; I was able to find online that the Great Falls Rescue Mission has a Christmas Day brunch from 9:00-11:00am, for more information on that you can call 406-761-2653.
