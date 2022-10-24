GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The 2022 Montana big game general hunting season opened on October 22 and a blast of snow and cold temps greeted hunters brave enough to stand in the elements.
“Despite the cold, wet, and windy weather, everyone was in good spirits and excited about the season opener,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife biologist, Kirstie Yeager. Yeager runs a hunter check station just west of Anaconda.
With 30 million acres of public space in the Treasure State, FWP and hunting officials want to make sure you remember all hunting regulations.
You have your obvious rules to follow, like always make sure you have your license, remember special permits, and be aware of what district you're hunting in.
It's also important to remember that hunters must stop at all check stations that they pass, even if they have not harvested any animals.
On top of your basic rules, it's important to practice good hunter behavior.
“I think a lot of hunters need to understand that poor hunter behavior doesn’t just impact the individual that had that behavior. It can impact hunters as a whole… It’s important to understand that poor hunter behavior isn’t just going where you’re not supposed to be, shooting things you’re not supposed to shoot; it can be the way we interact with folks," said Bill Spahr, master hunter program director, One Montana.
If you do have questions or need more information on regulations, check with your local Fish Wildlife and Parks office.
