MARTINSDALE, Mont. - A 23-year-old man died in an ATV crash on Spring Creek Road in Martinsdale Thursday around 8:51 p.m.

According to Montana Highway Patrol's fatality report, the man was driving the ATV southbound on Spring Creek Road and, for an unknow reason, got of the roadway on the left-hand side. The ATV rolled and the driver was squeezed in between two trees.

The driver died of injuries from the rollover and was pronounced dead on arrival, MHP said.

Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.

