THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. ANACONDA DEER LODGE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT IS ISSUING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR HEAVEN LEE GRACE EVANS. HEAVEN IS A 16-YEAR-OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FOOT 5 INCHES TALL, 160 POUNDS WITH BLUE EYES AND BROWN HAIR. SHE HASNT BEEN SEEN SINCE JULY 25TH AND DOESNT HAVE HER NECESSARY MEDICATION SO THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY AND WELL BEING. HEAVEN WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A TEE SHIRT WITH MAROON LEGGINGS AND SANDALS. SHE IS BELIEVED HAVE HER DOG, A SMALL DARK BROWN BRINDLE PUG CHIHUAHUA MIX AND A BLUE COLLAR WITH HER. SHE MAY BE IN THE COMPANY OF NICHOLAS CAGLE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON HEAVEN, CONTACT ANACONDA DEER LODGE COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 4 0 6, 5 6 3, 5 2 4 1 OR CALL 9 1 1.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Big Horn, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Fergus, Gallatin, Glacier, Granite, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Madison, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, and Teton counties, in effect until further notice due to elevated particulate concentrations from local and regional fires. This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/1/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Frenchtown and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Broadus, Cut Bank, Hamilton, Lewistown, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Butte, Columbia Falls, Dillon, Great Falls, Helena, Libby, Seeley Lake, West Yellowstone are Moderate. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.