240 pounds of cocaine seized by Sweetgrass CBP officers

SWEETGRASS - On Jan. 30, 240 pounds of cocaine was seized from a commercial vehicle.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports their Office of Field Operations area Port of Sweetgrass announced the seizure.
According to a release, CBP officers assigned to the Sweetgrass Port of Entry encountered a male, Canadian citizen, commercial truck driver while conducting outbound inspection operations.
Officers referred the man and vehicle for further inspection, and during a more in-depth inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered boxes containing a substance identified through testing as cocaine.
“Our frontline CBP officers utilized their training and experience along with our high-tech tools and that effective combination led to the seizure of 240 pounds of cocaine in the cargo environment,” said Area Port Director Jason Greene, Sweetgrass Port of Entry. “The ability to facilitate lawful trade and travel while maintaining a robust enforcement focus is a critical element to our border security mission.”
CBP officers arrested the commercial truck driver and turned the case over to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.