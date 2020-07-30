HELENA- An amendment to provide $25 million for repair to Bureau of Reclamation canals was unanimously approved by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.
The funding will help go towards repairs on the St. Mary Canal according to a release from Greg Gianforte.
In June, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said a concrete drop structure failed on the Bureau of Reclamation's Milk River Project St. Mary Canal northwest of Cut Bank.
This concrete drop structure is the last of five drop structures that use gravity and siphons to convey water through the 29-mile long St. Mary Canal to the North Fork of the Milk River.