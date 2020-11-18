GREAT FALLS - Positive case numbers are still spiking in Cascade County and the health department plans to use more federal money to help the community.
Most City-County Health Department employees have been working seven days a week since the global pandemic began late February. These overtime hours add up. Now Public Health Officer Trisha Gardner explains why more money from the cares act will be directed towards her workers.
Currently all seven employees are being paid through an additional $254,000 from a second round of federal funding issued to public health agencies in need. Gardner says all of the money must be used by Dec. 31 or it’s gone.
“It’s all being used for staffing. Almost primarily and completely used for staffing. You run through it surprisingly fast.”
She says following a staff shortage and with more testing being done, this money comes at the perfect time to help her team plan for the future.
“Really the science is showing to look at the newest cases first. Get those done and unfortunately when we got hit with a whole bunch and we did not have the additional CARES Act funding we have now. We’ve brought on a whole bunch of staff now, which is helping tremendously.”
Looking forward she’s budgeted for the first few months of next year with the rest of this money.
A third round of CARES Act funding could be issued if the pandemic continues through the beginning of 2021. Garder hopes a vaccine will be approved quickly to get things under control before then.