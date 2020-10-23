GREAT FALLS - It all began sixteen years ago when seven pumpkins were given to a pre-school class of seven students and now over 27,000 pumpkins have been gifted to Great Falls students.
Between yesterday and today every first-grade student in Great Falls will receive a pumpkin to take home.
The pickup and trailer will drive school to school as the students receive their pumpkin and carry it back to their classroom with a smile from ear to ear.
The students returned to class with their pumpkins where they will do different crafts and activities with the new pumpkins.
One of which will be guessing and then counting how many seeds are in the pumpkins themselves.
Every year there are a few students who need help lifting the large heavy pumpkins, so teachers and principals pitch in during their Torgerson's ten-minute delivery to each school.
A special visit by Mascot Torgy the Tractor will also be present.