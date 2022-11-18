GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Second Avenue gate is closed at Malmstrom Air Force Base Friday until further notice.
MAFB said via Facebook people should use the Tenth Avenue gate for entering and exiting the base at this time.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Second Avenue gate is closed at Malmstrom Air Force Base Friday until further notice.
MAFB said via Facebook people should use the Tenth Avenue gate for entering and exiting the base at this time.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected with winds gusting as high as 35 to 45 mph this afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions through early this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.