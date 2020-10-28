GLASGOW- Work on the 2nd Avenue South project will begin Thursday.
A post from KLTZ Glasgow says the work will start because of a break in the weather and work will go through Wednesday, November 4.
Work will be done on 2nd Avenue South from 4th Street South to 6th Street South.
Century Construction hopes to do milling work through Saturday and start asphalt paving on Monday, November 2 depending on weather.
One side of the street will be open to traffic and no parking is allowed during the work.