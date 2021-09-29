3-month-old dies in in-home daycare, sentencing hearing for provider

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Wednesday, a woman appeared in court after a 3-month-old child died while in her care over a year ago.
It was an emotional day in court as Dakota Johnson’s family took the stand to tell the judge what they experienced on Sept. 25, 2020, and the days following.
"Seven a.m. came quick. I got Dakota ready, kissed my wife good morning, and took her to daycare. I didn't know that that would be the last real-time with her,” Austin Johnson, Dakota Johnson's father said.
He dropped Dakota off with in-home childcare provider Teri Chase.
Court documents say Chase was feeding Dakota when she fell asleep.
So, Chase went to check on her other kids, and when she returned Dakota was blue.
"I remember running into the hospital screaming for my daughter,” Rose Richeson, Dakota Johnson's mother, said. “And on the way, I was just listening to the voicemail Teri left me."
Rose said her mother interviewed Chase, who said she is operating as a drop-in daycare to help families in need, saying she would never have more than six kids in her care at a time.
"You specifically lied to me about the number of kids you would be watching…” said Diana Preston, grandmother to Dakota Johnson. “You went out of your way to hide, and please bare with me here, child after child after child after child after child after child after child after child after child after child after child after child after child after child after child from each of your parents…”
Police investigations show that chase had 15 children in her care on Sept. 25, and court documents say parents didn't know how many kids she had, and it wasn't the first time this has happened.
"In 2017, Mrs. Chase was investigated for an over ratio complaint that was validated through the department of family services that she was watching 11 children, which is well over the ratio of six that is allowed for in-home licensed daycares,” Eric Munkres, the primary detective in the case, said.
In a statement from Chase’s attorney, he said contrary to what the family believes Chase is emotionally devastated by this loss. Chase even taking the stand...
"I'm so very sorry this happened to sweet Dakota,” the in-home child care provider said. “Such a perfect and beautiful baby girl. I'm forever traumatized by what happened this day as we all are. I tried so very hard to save her."
The judge said a life was lost because of negligent endangerment and that it wasn't a freak accident.
Because it was the death of a child, Chase was sentenced to serve one year in prison with one day already accounted for.