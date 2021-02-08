THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ISSUED FOR JACLYN KAY MAY
HAS BEEN CANCELED. JACLYN HAS BEEN LOCATED. THE LEWIS AND CLARK
COUNTY SHERIFF THANKS YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as
low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to noon
MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
