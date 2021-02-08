Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to noon MST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

