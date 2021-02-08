UPDATE: 8:44 a.m.
HELENA, Mont. - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Jaclyn May has ended.
According to the Montana Department of Justice, May has been found.
HELENA, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued on behalf of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) for 31-year-old Jaclyn May.
May is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 155 lbs, with hazel eyes and sandy colored hair.
According to the LCCSO May has not been in contact with her family and has made suicidal comments.
Authorities say she is possibly enroute to Baker, Montana in a 2012 Maroon Nissan Altima with Montana license plate 538458B.
If you have any information or see May you are asked to call the LCCSO at 406-457-8866 or dial 911.