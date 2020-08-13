31st Annual Chokecherry Festival continues despite pandemic

GREAT FALLS- Despite the increase in COVID-19 cases, the annual Chokecherry Festival is officially set to continue.
“This area has had so many things canceled that the response I’m getting to having Chokecherry Festival is overwhelmingly positive”, says Jo McCauley, executive director for Lewistown Area Chamber of Commerce.
While the festival will still look to provide arts & crafts, food, and other entertainment, this year things will look a little different.
Only half the number of vendors will be in attendance, and all entertainment will be spread throughout the area.
But, that’s not the only health procedure that will take place.
"We got a grant from the Central Montana Foundation. They very generously bought us 20 hand sanitizing stations, so every half block will have sanitizing sanitation. People will never be a half a block away from that. We also got a donation of 500 cloth masks from the counsel and aging so we can hand those out”, says McCauley.
Even though many people are excited to get out and enjoy the festival, others are a little concerned about their health.
“Half are worried that it could bring COVID cases into the area from the more populated areas, and the other half is just excited that something is happening, that something is going to keep going and move forward. So we’re hoping that we get a positive response.”
The festival will be held on September 12th and the mask will be required for anyone in attendance.