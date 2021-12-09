GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For the fourth consecutive year, the 341st Missile Wing has won the Blanchard Trophy for being the best ICBM wing.
A release from Malmstrom Air Force Base says the 341st Missile Wing competed in the Global Strike Challenge 2021, which consisted of around 450 competitors throughout nine wings.
The challenge is a bomber, intercontinental ballistic missile, helicopter operations and security forces competition, with units representing the Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard.
“The Global Strike Challenge is a great opportunity to show off our capabilities and build camaraderie with our global strike counterparts,” said Col. Anita “4-peat” Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander. “We continue to make history by taking home the Blanchard trophy once again and that is because of our Airmen who made it possible.”
Malmstrom also brought home the following awards:
- Linhard Trophy – won by the 12th Missile Squadron.
- McMahon Trophy – won by the 490th MS.
- Neary Trophy – won by the 12th MS.
- Bourland Trophy – won by the 40th Helicopter Squadron.
- Charlie Fire Team Trophy – won by the 341st Security Forces Group.
- Team and Individual Trophies:
- Best ICBM Missile Maintenance Team
- Best ICBM Missile Communications Team
- Best Security Forces Mental and Physical (MAP) Challenge
- Best M18 Shooter – won by Airman First Class Lee Laudolff.
- Best Convoy and Aerial Interdiction
- Best Launch Facility Recapture and Threat Detection