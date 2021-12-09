Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&