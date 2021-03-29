Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow occurring above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts approaching 9 inches in the highest elevations of the Little Belt Mountains. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. && Moldan