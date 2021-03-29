UPDATE: MARCH 29 AT 11:29 AM
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol provided details on Saturday's crash that killed a 35-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy in Great Falls.
A 35-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and three children were in a Jeep Commander, stopped on the westbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 89 to make a u-turn in front of a semi-tractor and trailer.
MHP said in a release the semi t-boned the Jeep Commander, causing it to spin off the road, roll down an embankment into a field and landed on its wheels.
Tyler Weir, 35, and Wyatt Weir, 9, were killed in the crash.
The 36-year-old woman was injured and is hospitalized at Benefis Hospital. The 6-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy were also injured and are hospitalized at Harborview in Seattle.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Tyler Weir was the vice commander for the Cascade County Search and Rescue and was a master sergeant with 13 years of experience in the Montana Air National Guard Slaughter said.
Jennifer Weir is the secretary on the board of directors for the Cascade County Search and Rescue.
“At this time I would just ask everybody to keep the Weir family and the members of the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Air National Guard in their thoughts and prayers,” Slaughter said.
The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol were dispatched to the crash at 8:45 am.
At this time Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
At this the time the cause of the crash is unknown.
Cascade County Search and Rescue posted to their Facebook, saying while reporting back to Great Falls to assist with a search and rescue mission this morning the Weirs were involved in the crash.
