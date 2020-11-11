GREAT FALLS- Due to COVID-19, the 37th Annual Christmas Stroll is going to look a little different.
This year’s Christmas Stroll’s theme is “Home for the Holidays” and will kick off on Small Business Saturday, November 28.
People are asked to celebrate by supporting local businesses by “Strolling” downtown to shop, eat and drink all week long.
Buttons for the 37th Annual Christmas Stroll are available for $5 each, and your purchase will enter you into a drawing for prizes.
If you want to get a button, you can get one at the following locations:
Belles & Lace Bridal
Candy Masterpiece Great Falls MT
City Bar
Fetch Pet Boutique
Kaufmans Menswear Centre
Mighty Mo Brewing Company
Montana Mosaic
My~Viola Floral Studio
Pizazz
Downtown Association office
Prizes for the drawing come from the following businesses:
- Belles & Lace Bridal
- The Blue Rose
- Brush Crazy
- Candy Masterpiece
- Catermatic
- Central Avenue Meats
- City Bar
- Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc.
- The Farmer's Daughter Fibers
- Ferrins Furniture (Great Falls)
- Fetch Pet Boutique
- HARLOS WAX & SUGAR SPA
- In Cahoots for Tea
- Inge's Fashions
- Kaufmans Menswear Centre
- Mighty Mo Brewing Company
- Montana Mosaic
- MT Pints
- My~Viola Floral Studio
- Pierce Flooring
- Pizazz
- Pam Hansen Alfred - State Farm Insurance Agent
- The Runway Salon
- Tracy's Family Diner
According to the stroll’s event page on Facebook, more prizes are still to come.
Buttons will be drawn the week after the stroll.