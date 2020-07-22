A new movement is letting people show their appreciation for local law enforcement across the state and beyond amid rising tension against police brutality across the nation.
You may have noticed ‘406 Back the Blue’ signs popping up on front lawns across Montana. The social media movement is taking off and the woman behind it all says she’s proud.
"I thought if ever there was a time that law enforcement needed our support it was now," said Samara Sant, Administrator and Creator of the ‘406 Back the Blue’ Facebook group.
What started out as a private Facebook group in response to police protests across the nation has turned into a state-wide movement to support those in blue. Sant notes: the page is certainly not a white-supremacy group, contrary to many rumors, but explains why she felt compelled to start ‘406 Back the Blue.’
"It was initially intended to share ideas on how we can support law enforcement and their families. I thought 'Oh it would be fun to post memes, make them smile. It launched into lawn signs and bumper stickers and I thought 'Well, it's a visual thank you,' said Sant.
She started the group in June to honor their efforts. Now the group has grown to over 8,800 members just over a month later.
According to Sant, "What we're trying to do is just say ‘Thank you.'”
Now people all across Montana are showing off their ‘Back the Blue’ signs.
Bill Miller, who has been living in Great Falls for years, says he’s “Always been a supporter of law enforcement.”
7 years ago Miller attended a Citizens Academy session at the Great Falls Police Department. He says seeing their work upfront makes him even more grateful for their hard work.
"It’s more important than ever to have their backs since they do such a service for the community and sacrifice so much of their time."
"It's important because it seems like they're under attack lately and really they're risking their lives for us every single day. We need to show them a little support,” added Sandi Thares, President of the Great Falls Police Community Foundation.
Thares says they’re selling the signs for $10 each at a pop-up booth downtown Saturday, July 25th from 10a.m-12p.m. in front of Maria’s Mexican on 3rd Ave. South.
Fastsigns of Great Falls is also selling the signs for $10 each.
Sant says many private shops in Great Falls, Helena, Whitefish, and Missoula are making these signs too. If you’d like to get your hands on one, simply join the group on Facebook and post to ask where to find a sign near you.