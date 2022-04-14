Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 13 year old Tegan-Luciano Ingemi-Kern. Tegan-Luciano has been missing for over 24 hours, and he is not dressed for the severe winter weather. He is a white male, 5 foot tall, 100 pounds, with shaggy long blonde hair, and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300. Thank you.