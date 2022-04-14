Press release from the Enbär:
April 14, 2022 (Great Falls, MT) — The annual Downtown Summer Jam is returning for its fourth summer. Three nationally touring music acts will take the stage on three summer nights, performing on the corner of Central Avenue and 5th Street in the heart of downtown Great Falls.
First up is Canadian-American country singer-songwriter Meghan Patrick on Wednesday, June 15.
Patrick is a Juno Award winner and two-time CCMA Female Artist of the Year. Her singles have adorned the radio charts and have included “Still Loving You,” “Country Music Made Me Do It,” “The Bad Guy,” and include her number one hit “Walls Come Down”. In concert, she’s shared the stage with superstars like Old Dominion, Lady A, Dwight Yoakam, and Martina McBride
On Wednesday, July 20, Scott Brown is coming to town with his Scooter Brown Band.
After two tours overseas as a US Marine, Brown traded his guns in for guitars and hit the road. Defined as modern southern rock the band released American Son in late 2017 and was named Rolling Stone Country Artist to Watch. Brown was featured as a finalist on USA Network’s “Real Country” in 2018 and was awarded Male Vocalist of the Year at the 3rd Annual Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards presented by iHeartRadio.
On August 10, Cooper Alan brings his “Cooped Up Tour” to Great Falls.
The up-and-coming country star has independently built a fanbase of over 8.5 million social media followers and has earned over 80 million streams on his music. His hit singles include “New Normal”, “Tough Ones”, “Colt 45 (Country Remix)”, “Can’t Dance”, and many more. Because of his streaming and live touring success, he was named a “Next Big Thing” artist by Music Row Magazine.
Tickets are $20 for each concert, or $40 for all three shows if purchased before Sunday, April 17. After Sunday the price increases to $50 for all three shows. Tickets are available to purchase at The Newberry box office downtown at 420 Central, or online at www.downtownsummerjam.com.
The Downtown Summer Jam started in 2018 by three local businesses — Enbar Craft Cocktail Lounge, Fat Tuesdays Casino, and The Mighty Mo Brewing Co — and quickly became the premier annual concert series in Great Falls. In addition to music, concert-goers can enjoy a full street party with dancing, food and drink vendors, and positive vibes galore.
