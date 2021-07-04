CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - After cancelling their Fourth of July Parade at the eleventh hour last year out of health concerns, floats, flags and marches returned to Great Falls once again in festivities downtown.
Crowds of families stood and sat behind safety cones lined with rope Sunday morning while watching with joy as floats road on.
While some fired muskets in the air, others sounded off with sirens or horns as people looked on from the sidewalks.
“I love a parade, and I love the USA! It makes me cry,” said Great Falls Local LaDonna Davidson.
A variety of rides steadily made their way. From flag-carrying scouts, to soldiers and even Lady Liberty herself.
“I kind of liked the Scottish band with their kilts and cowboy hats. That was pretty fun,” said Margaret Wilson, with this being her first Fourth of July parade in Great Falls.
For Davidson and fellow local Debbie Clapshaw, seeing the parade’s return feels surreal. “It’s definitely weird to all be this close together, and not many (people wearing) masks, so it’s nice,” said Clapshaw.
However, both of them say it gives hope towards a more unified America. “We need to pull together, be free, and...” started Davidson.
“Be proud to be American,” said Clapshaw. “Yes, always proud,” Davidson agreed.
“We have to have the diversity but we all have to come together and accept all the differences, because that’s what makes the US great,” said Wilson.
People may see independence day in many different ways, but those watching Sunday all say the parade brings people together, regardless of their views.
“(It’s) showing your patriotism and your love for your country, bringing us all together,” said Dakota Matson, a former local who’s looking to move back.
Of course, there are other events throughout the evening, like fireworks starting at 6pm. With that said, whether you’re heading out or staying home through the night, just make sure you celebrate with everyone’s safety in mind.