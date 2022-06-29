GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As families gear up to enjoy the 4th of July holiday weekend with firework displays at home; Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) has some tips on how you and your family can celebrate safely.
"The big thing is, be smart, be safe, don't do anything stupid and enjoy the holiday," said GFFR Fire Marshal, Mike McIntosh.
So, here are a few reminders:
- Selling and discharging of fireworks in Great Falls can only take place on July 2, 3, and 4 from 8:00 A.M. to Midnight.
- Children 9 and younger must have a supervising adult within 10 feet, in order to control the application of flame or other means to discharge the firework.
- Residents should only discharge fireworks on private property (sidewalk leading to your residence and or driveway).
"Other things we want the public to know is if you're lighting fireworks, make sure you're doing so safely where you have water nearby or a fire extinguisher, or garden hose. And also that you dispose of your fireworks safely, you put them in water and make sure they're good and out before you put them in a garbage can," said McIntosh.
Last year, roman candles and bottle rockets were legalized in Montana, and GFFR says last year they had to send many people to the hospital for burns and traumas after people were shooting them at each other.
"Don't do anything stupid with the fireworks, especially roman candles, like chasing each other around and shooting them at each other. Remember, they will burn you and they will hurt you," said McIntosh.
Other safety tips from the city include:
- Read the cautionary labels and directions before discharging.
- Always use fireworks outside in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.
- Light fireworks one at a time, then move back to a safe distance quickly.
- Always clean up used fireworks when finished.
- Fireworks should never be carried in a pocket or be shot off in metal or glass containers. Fireworks should be used on a solid, flat level surface.
- Never use altered fireworks; not only are they dangerous, they can also be illegal.
- Sparklers can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees; Parents may not realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers.
- If a firework does not work, leave it alone. Do not try to relight it. Pour water on it.
Residents can learn more about the City’s rules and regulations relating to fireworks by referring to the Great Falls Code of Ordinances, Chapter 9 – FIREWORKS.
The City’s Fireworks Ordinance is enforced by the City’s police officers and firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.