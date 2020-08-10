GREAT FALLS - Over 55,000 meals have been served to students in the great falls area and more are on the way.
It’s all a part of the summer food service program that provides free meals to anyone under the age of 18.
No application…no registration and the only question asked is how many bags of food do you need.
The summer meal program started back in June and since then has served over 55,000 meals to great falls and as of 2018, there were 58,000 people just living in the Electric City.
The program's last day will be this Wednesday with the first stop happening at 11 am at giant springs elementary.
Adult meals are provided but will cost 3$ for breakfast and 5$ for lunch and are only available at the Paris Gibson location.
“When the pandemic started hitting us and the schools were shut and they opened up the meals for those families and I was out on those trucks and stuff and those families were so grateful and it’s just a wonderful thing,” said Linda Bird, Summer Program Cook
This year to help with the increased need brought on by the coronavirus GFPS used a second truck to help deliver food to families instead of using one.
Links to other locations across the treasure state can be found here and the GFPS schedule can be found here.