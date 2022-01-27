UPDATE, JAN. 27 AT 4:18 PM
Police have arrested a 56-year-old man for a threat made to CMR High School.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says detectives identified the person responsible as Henry Douglas Lenning.
Douglas has been charged with felony intimidation.
At this time GFPD is not releasing further details regarding the incident to provide integrity to the case.
Detectives, including School Resource Officer are confident the threat to CMR has been identified and resolved.
Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent, Tom Moore has determined there will be no change in school schedules as a result of the incident.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Police were made aware of a potential threat to CMR High School Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the threat references firearms and explosives and was specific to CMR.
The threat said the action would take place the morning of Friday, Jan. 28.
Classes at CMR will release at the normal time under “Release with Care” conditions, which require staff to be out and vigilant, as a precautionary.
An increased police presence with marked and unmarked units will be in the area of the high school as well.
According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD), detectives are actively investigating the threat.
An update from GFPD will be provided around 4:00 pm. A decision on if school will be held Friday will be mad
