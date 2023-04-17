Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&

...A thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cascade County through 245 PM MDT... At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Cascade, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Frequent lightning, winds in excess of 30 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Brief heavy rain or snow. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Ulm and Sun River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH